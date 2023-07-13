After many months of work, the Indian Head Golf Club is looking forward to providing members with green fairways all season long. The town and golf club board have entered into a mutually beneficial partnership to provide a consistent water supply for the golf course.

Unlike golf courses such as those at Katepwa or Fort Qu’Appelle, the one at Indian Head was not created around a major water supply. Limited water is available from dugouts that collect spring runoff and rainwater; however, insufficient water has been a challenge from the very beginning.

Raymond Ayers, who has worked at the Indian Head Golf Course for more than 20 years and is the superintendent at the facility, said that initially just the tees and greens were going to be watered. Ideally the fairways could also be watered and irrigation was installed throughout the course, but staff encountered a dilemma.

“We didn’t have enough holding facility for water, nor did we have a way of getting [more] water,” explained Ayers. “Usually around this time of the year we’re already having to shut off our fairway sprinklers because we’re going to run out of water for greens and tee boxes.”

They began considering options to improve the situation. Golf courses in other regions frequently use effluent water supply systems, so the club at Indian Head began discussing this possibility with the town. They conducted a feasibility study to determine whether this would be a realistic solution and the results were positive. It would benefit the town by providing a use for the water when the lagoon holding cells became full, while also meeting a need for the golf course.

The town agreed for administrator Cam Thauberger to serve as a project manager since he has experience with similar undertakings, and this was greatly appreciated by the golf club. In turn, the club has fully funded the project at a cost of approximately $140,000.

The project was considered particularly feasible since a significant portion of infrastructure was already in place, including a pipe to bring water from the lagoons. The town’s main lift station is located on the northeast corner of town, near Hole 1 of the golf course. In 2017, the town received grant funding to install a larger line from that station to the primary lagoon cell, enabling the pumps to operate at full capacity.

“We abandoned an eight-inch line that’s still in the ground from the lagoons to town. It wasn’t that there was something wrong with it, it was just that it was undersized for our pumping capacities,” explained Thauberger.

The unused pipe would be perfectly suitable for bringing effluent water back to town from the lagoons. It simply needed to be extended at the north end to reach the lagoon’s farthest holding cell and extended a short distance on the south from the lift station to the golf course dugouts. A pump and fuel cell were also needed at the lagoon to move the water back toward town. These have now been installed, along with a filter and UV treatment for the effluent water to pass through at the lift station when it comes in from the lagoon on its way to the dugouts. Pressure tests and a few minor aspects need to be completed, such as flushing the previously abandoned water line, but the new system should be operational within the next few weeks.

Spring runoff and rainwater will still be the primary source for the dugouts, but the effluent water supply will provide a valuable resource during dry seasons. The golf course will monitor the dugouts to determine when water should be added from the lagoon. They will also conduct regular tests and adhere to necessary ratios of fresh and treated water.

Those affiliated with the golf course are optimistic about the improvement that the new system will provide. “We’re very excited,” Ayers told Grasslands News. “Everything usually browns off around this time of year, and hopefully we’re going to be able to keep it green.”

Golf club members are naturally supportive of the project as well. “In dry years, our dugouts have gone dry and we haven’t been able to water during August,” said Bob Scott, board president. “Everyone is looking forward to having consistent irrigation that will allow us to have green fairways.”