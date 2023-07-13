Young entrepreneur

Last Saturday, residents had the chance to relax in Kipling’s new downtown park… enjoy a cool drink…and support an enthusiastic young entrepreneur.

As the end of the school year approached, eight-year-old Riya Fargo-Viczko says that she was concerned that she would be “bored in the summertime.”

So, as Riya’s mother Raelynn Fargo explains, Riya and her dad (Adam Viczko) decided to work together to build a small ‘business’ for Riya.

“Riya and her dad came up with the idea of building ‘Diva’s Lemonade Stand’ about a month ago. He and Riya worked on building it in the evenings after he got home from work, and then she helped him paint it. They did a great job – the Lemonade Stand is really well built. They’ve gotten a lot of compliments on it!”

Once the “storefront” was constructed, Raelynn says that they helped Riya to make some decisions about what products she would like to offer for sale.

“Along with regular lemonade, she had two other drinks. One was called ‘Shark Attack’ (a mixture of blue Gatorade, Fresca and Grenadine) and the other was called ‘Tropical Sunrise’ (a mixture of pineapple juice, apple/orange/mango juice, 7-Up and grenadine).

“She also had cotton candy, popcorn and candy for sale as well.”

Along with offering these products for sale, Riya was also able to use Diva’s Lemonade Stand to raise money for what she feels is a very worthwhile cause.

“Adam was talking with the people in the Town of Kipling Office about this idea” explains Raelynn.

“They suggested that she might like to have a Silent Auction to raise money for something as well. When he got home, we talked about it, and Riya decided that she would like to do that and donate the money that she raised from the Silent Auction to the Summer Youth Program in Kipling.”

“I was like… five… when I started going to the Parks and Recreation (Summer Park) Program,” says Riya.

“They do a lot of activities, like the trip to the museum and Scavenger Hunt that we did this week. So, I wanted to raise money that I could give them to help them get Bouncy Castles and stuff.”

When they began approaching businesses with the idea, Raelynn says that the family was overwhelmed by the support that they received.

“We received SO many donations from the businesses that we approached. They basically sponsored her… and we are incredibly grateful to all those businesses for supporting her.”

When Diva’s Lemonade Stand opened for business on Saturday, Raelynn says that it soon became apparent that Riya had the community’s support as well.

“We set up in the downtown park and originally thought that we’d be there for a couple of hours. But people kept coming, and we ended up being there from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. It was awesome! People would come to the stand and get what they wanted, and then sit at the picnic tables in the shade to enjoy their drink!”

Proceeds from Riya’s Silent Auction totaled $150 which she was happy to present to Leisure Services Manager Susan Hengen as a donation to the Summer Youth Program on Tuesday.

Riya also saw a profit of just over $280 which she says that she plans to put to very good use.

“I’m going to have a Backyard Movie Night and have four of my friends stay over that night too!”

Raelynn says Riya and her family are thrilled by the tremendous response to her efforts.

“We just have to say a ‘Thank you’ to all of the businesses who donated… to people who took the time to help out, like Tanya Rolufs (who donated all of the ice that was needed) and Riya’s friend Afnan Salih (who helped Riya sell her products) and to everyone in the community who gave so much to make this a success. It was amazing!”