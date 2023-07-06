Bekevar Wind Power Project

Last Thursday (June 29), a sod-turning ceremony was held to mark the official start of construction of the Bekevar Wind Power Project south of Kipling.

This project involves the installation of thirty-six wind turbines in the RMs of Hazelwood and Kingsley. Two of these turbines will be located on Reserve Status land owned by the Cowessess First Nation in the RM of Hazelwood. The remaining thirty-four turbines will be located on privately owned land in the RMs of Hazelwood and Kingsley.

The project will include the construction of 18 kms of new road (with 3.5 km of that becoming municipal roads) and the installation of 106 kms of medium-voltage under-ground cable to connect the turbines.

Currently, plans are to have fifteen of the wind turbines installed before the end of the construction season this year, with the remaining twenty-one turbines to be in place next year. The Bekevar Wind Project is set to be complete and online before the end of 2024.

Jessica Nixon (Economic Development Officer for Cowessess First Nation) noted that Renewable Energy Systems (RES) the initial developer on the project, had first approached Cowessess in 2016.

She then went on to praise those Cowessess leaders and members who had chosen to purchase land in this area – pointing out that their foresight had ‘opened the gate-way for the community to become an equity owner in the project.”

Peter Clibbon (Senior Vice President for RES) spoke about the various challenges that the project had faced, including the “enormous economic challenges as the cost of steel doubled in price, the dollar weakened, and lending rates rose enormously” following the COVID pandemic.

Clibbon credited the Federal Government for its timely offer of a “substantial grant” as well as the Canada Infrastructure Bank which he said had “swooped in at the exact right moment when the project was really on its knees.” They provided $173 million in financing, bringing the project through those challenges and to “this finish line…which is really just the beginning”.

This financing (along with an additional $98 million in debt financing from NORD/LB) allowed Innagreen (a global renewable energy investment platform) and the Cowessess First Nation owned entity, Awasis Nehiyawewinin Energy Development Limited Partnership (ANEDLP), to acquire the Bekevar Wind Project from RES earlier this year.

The Bekevar Wind Project is now jointly owned by Cowessess First Nation through ANEDLP (which holds 17% of the project) and Innagreen (which owns the remaining 83% of the project).

RES will continue to manage the project and work with local subcontractors to provide construction services.

Federal Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, was on hand for the ceremony announcing that the Federal Government will contribute $50 million dollars towards the project through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program.

During his announcement, Wilkinson observed that “Around the world, businesses both large and small, unions and governments are in a race to reduce carbon emissions – to seize the extraordinary economic opportunities that can be enabled through a transition to a lower carbon future – and to avoid the destructive impact of climate change that we see all around us.

“Businesses must learn to interpret and adapt to changes in the business environment. If they do not, they don’t stay in business very long. It’s what their shareholders expect, and their employees depend on.

“Governments are no different. To effectively serve their citizens, they must also be capable of responding to changing circumstances and taking decisive action. The economic future of Canadians depends on us making the right choices, to ensure that our children – and their children – will thrive in the context of a low carbon world.

“It is up to us as a country to make the smartest possible choices. We can choose to be a leader in this global economic shift. Or we can simply let it pass us by. Going slow and just hoping for the best is a choice – but it is a much, much riskier choice.”

In announcing the Federal Government’s funding commitment to the Bekevar Wind Power Project, Wilkinson referred to the project as a “historic undertaking” and noted that, “This kind of project is what building a clean, reliable and affordable energy grid looks like across the country. It is a great example of partnerships between governments, the power producers and Indigenous partners. This is about the creation of sustainable jobs and building a sustainable infrastructure.”

When he was later asked what benefits the Federal Government would hope to see emerging from this project, Wilkinson replied that, “The investment that we’ve made essentially ends up as equity that is owned by Cowessess First Nation, and they will receive the financial return associated with this project, not the Government of Canada. It’s about enabling local communities to actually benefit from the energy transition.

“But one of the other benefits that we do see is the build-out of clean power as we look to decarbonize the Energy Grid and work with SaskPower to do that.”

Rupen Pandya (CEO of SaskPower) said that “The Bekevar Wind Facility is an important project that showcases the value of partnership, collaboration and shared commitment to creating a sustainable future and the future is top of mind at SaskPower.”

Pandya went on to say that the “energy transition that is underway around the globe…is the most profound transition that (SaskPower) has faced in the last 100 years” adding that: “This transition will require SaskPower to evolve into a different kind of power company and SaskPower is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our power system and decarbonizing power as quickly as possible”.

In order to reach that goal, Pandya stated that SaskPower plans to add 3,000 MW of wind and solar generation to the province’s grid by 2035. Of that total, 200 mw of power is expected to come from the Bekevar Wind Project, and Pandya stated that SaskPower will construct a 10 km power line to connect the project to the Kennedy substation.

Chief Erica Beaudin (Cowessess First Nation) acknowledged and thanked both past and present leadership at Cowessess for the work they had done to bring the project forward, and ended by saying, “Today is a really great day. There is a lot of goodwill and ways to move forward. We can choose to look at the changes and some of what we – as human beings on this earth – have to understand and acclimatize to. But each and every one of us can also become active participants…become those proper and responsible stewards of the lands, airs and waters. And I believe that each of us here today is doing that.”