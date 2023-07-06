Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association (SHSAA) announced the winners for its 2023 Service Awards last week, and Dave Clark was the recipient for the Qu’Appelle Valley District.

SHSAA Service Awards recognize nominees who strongly promote high school athletics in each district and provide noteworthy leadership and service.

Dave Clark, a teacher at Indian Head High School, has been involved with school sports and made a positive impact on students through multiple roles. Since 1999, he has coached senior girls basketball teams, leading them to HOOPLA eight times where they won two bronze medals and three silver medals. He has also coached junior girls basketball teams as well as track and field. In addition to coaching the senior girls during regular basketball games, Clark has organized a Heartbreaker Classic tournament at Indian Head for more than a decade. Each February, the “Pink Game” event raises thousands of dollars to support cancer research.

Clark has served on the QVDA Executive for many years, both as Referee in Chief for Basketball and as a Member at Large. He was a member of the SHSAA Basketball Ranking Committee and has presented at the SHSAA Coaches Symposium.

QVDA President Trevor Viergutz, who also teaches and coaches at Indian Head High School, acknowledged the tireless effort that Clark expends in coaching.

“Dave pours his heart and soul into every sport that he coaches,” Viergutz said. “He is a lifelong learner who is always striving to learn more. He has attended coaching clinics, meticulously watches film, and fills up white boards full of scouting reports.”

Viergutz noted that this attitude benefits students by encouraging them to work hard and develop positive character traits themselves.

“Dave is the type of coach that recognizes the potential in his athletes. He has the innate ability to realize when a team or an athlete can be challenged and pushed to their limits and what their potential is,” Viergutz added. “Athletes leave his program with a lifelong bond and some of their best high school memories, learning values of sportsmanship, comradery, and finding their own strengths through sport.”

SHSAA President Al Wandler, who initiated the Pink Game tradition in Assiniboia which Clark subsequently brought to Indian Head, spoke in a similar manner about Clark’s impact.

“Your tireless preparation and willingness to be there for your athletes over the years has always been something I’ve been trying to strive for,” Wandler said following the award announcement. “I honestly think that your Pink Game contribution has been so important to the program.”