On June 26, 2023, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a business on Broadway Street in Fort Qu’Appelle, SK.

Investigation determined an unknown individual broke into the business sometime during the late evening on June 25 or early morning of June 26. The building was damaged during the break-in. The business reported a significant number of cigarettes were stolen.

Fort Qu’Appelle continues to investigate this theft, including reviewing video surveillance and following up on information received. Saskatchewan RCMP’s Forensic Identification Service is assisting with this investigation.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP asks members of the public to report all information about this crime. Contact Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP Detachment at 306-332-2222. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.