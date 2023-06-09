On June 8, 2023 at approximately 9:05 a.m., Moosomin RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on Rural Road 1313, north of Moosomin.

Officers, EMS and Moosomin Fire and Rescue immediately responded. The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature. The passenger later died in hospital as the result of his injuries. He has been identified as a 13-year-old Ryly Griffin from Moosomin. His family has been notified and victim services offered to them.

Moosomin RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.