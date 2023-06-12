On February 10, 2023, Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP received a report of a break and enter and suspicious death at a residence approximately 20 kilometres south of Stockholm and Esterhazy.

Investigation to date has determined three males broke into a residence. A firearm was discharged. An adult male occupant of the residence was injured. When police arrived, they located the male deceased. An adult female occupant was also located injured and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspects stole electronics, jewelry, three firearms and a significant amount of ammunition from the residence, as well as the homeowner’s vehicle, which was located burnt a short distance away. Investigation determined they travelled west, through Ochapowace First Nation, where some of the stolen items were discarded and later recovered. Investigators continue to investigate where the suspects travelled from there. Further background is available here.

Since February 10, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has conducted an extensive investigation, which has included conducting ground searches for evidence, interviewing witnesses, obtaining relevant surveillance video, and collecting and analyzing forensic evidence. Investigators are working with a number of specialized RCMP units and services, including Behavioural Sciences, F Division’s Truth Verification Section, the National Sex Offender Registry and the Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System. Investigators also continue to follow up on information received from the public, including tips related to the suspect sketches released to the public on February 12.

As a result of this continuing investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes arrested a 17-year-old male youth, who is from a community in north-central Manitoba, in Winnipeg on June 10. RCMP are unable to name him as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act and are not providing his specific community name, as this information could potentially identify him.

He is charged with:

– one count, first degree murder, Section 235(1), Criminal Code;

– one count, attempted murder, Section 239(1)(b), Criminal Code;

– one count, sexual assault with firearm, Section 272(2)(a), Criminal Code;

– one count, robbery with firearm, Section 344(1)(a), Criminal Code; and

– one count, wear a mask with intent to commit an indictable offence, Section 351(2), Criminal Code.

He is also charged with failing to comply with a release order issued by Manitoba Provincial Court.

The youth will be transported back to Saskatchewan to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on June 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

While the victims’ names are on the information, RCMP are choosing to refrain from providing them to be mindful of the privacy and healing of the surviving victim.

“Any potential connection, or lack thereof, between the accused and the victims is part of the ongoing investigation and we are unable to comment on it, or the motive for this incident, at this time. If an elevated risk to public safety is identified as part of this ongoing investigation, we will inform the public immediately,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes continues to investigate and continues to ask the public to report all information about this incident, including the potential identity of the individuals depicted in the sketches. We are unable to comment on whether the arrested individual is or is not depicted in these sketches due to the ongoing investigation.

“We thank the members of the public who have come forward with information about this tragic incident. Our investigators have followed up on every piece of information received,” says Supt. Joshua Graham, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes. “We still need the public’s help. If you think you may have some information about this crime and have not reported it, please do so. Even something you may think is small or insignificant could potentially help us identify the remaining suspects and get them into custody.

“Also, we have a special appeal to residents of Winnipeg and surrounding area. We’ve determined the youth we arrested spent considerable time in Winnipeg in the recent past. Winnipeg residents may not have heard of this investigation before, as it occurred out of province. Do you recognize the people depicted in the sketches we released? Or have you heard any information about this crime?”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Saskatchewan RCMP by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.