Several explosives were located in an abandoned, remote building in southeast Saskatchewan. A report was made to the local RCMP Detachment, who contacted the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit to safely collect the items last week.

“Its not that uncommon to locate abandoned explosives. They may have been originally intended for boulder busting or construction and some are quite old,” says Sgt. Topping, noting his EDU team has responded to upwards of ten similar calls for service so far in 2023 involving explosives, ammunition and flares. “Explosives are incredibly dangerous and may be unstable. Do not handle them and call your local police. They will contact the experts who have the skills and training to dispose of them safely.”