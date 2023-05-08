The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 7-13 as Emergency Preparedness Week.

During Emergency Preparedness Week, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will be posting resources and templates on its website and Facebook. Families can use these tools to create an emergency plan and prepare an emergency kit for their home or vehicle.

“Emergency Preparedness Week is a great time to update or create a kit for your home, your car, or anywhere else that you would need to prepare for an emergency,” SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. “Having a plan and making sure your kit can sustain you for 72-hours is the responsible thing to do.”

The SPSA reminds residents to be ready for anything.

It is important to consider all types of emergencies and scenarios when preparing for an emergency. Knowing what to do and how to prepare for different situations is a crucial step in being ready to face any emergency.

SaskAlert System Testing

The SPSA will also conduct a test of the SaskAlert system at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. SaskAlert provides critical information on emergencies in real time, so people in the province can take action to protect themselves and their community.

“Regular testing of the system helps ensure that, in times of an emergency or disaster, urgent and lifesaving warnings can be distributed to the public by emergency management offices and other agencies, ministries and Crowns,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said.

Not all mobile devices will receive the test alert since some devices are not compatible or the device software may not be up to date. For more information, visit saskalert.ca or contact your telecommunications provider.

Emergency Preparedness Week is a national event that takes place during the first full week of May. To learn more about emergency preparedness at home, visit https://www.saskpublicsafety.ca/at-home/emergency-preparedness-at-home.

