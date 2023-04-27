Two dozen public service employees endured stormy weather on April 19 to stand at the gate of the Indian Head Research Farm holding signs that said, “We need a fair wage” and “Inflation hurts everyone.” The picket line was formed after the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) enacted a strike in response to unsuccessful collective bargaining efforts.

The bargaining process began for federal workers in December 2020, with formal negotiations between the PSAC and government commencing six months later. They were unable to reach an agreement even with assistance from a third-party mediator and the labour union warned that they would call for a strike of workers in several departments, including Canada Revenue Agency, Agriculture Canada, Service Canada, Veterans Affairs, Indigenous Services, and Immigration.

“We have been in bargaining for almost two years. Our issues at the bargaining table still have not been addressed by this employer,” stated Chris Aylward, national president for PSAC, during a press conference on April 18. “We set a deadline for 9 p.m. this evening and I can tell you that we do not have a tentative agreement. The Public Service Alliance of Canada members will be on strike as of 12:01 a.m. We will remain on strike until the government addresses our key issues at the bargaining table.”

Starting April 19, picket lines were organized in many locations across Canada, including outside the Indian Head Research Farm. Members of Local 40021, part of the union for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada employees, and other non-essential public service employees spent four hours in the blowing snow hoping for a positive response from the bargaining parties.

“We’re here striking to get a fair collective agreement and we hope that this will set a precedent for workers across Canada, that this wage increase would benefit them as well, because inflation has affected everyone and it’s unfortunate that the cost of living is getting so out of hand,” one of the union members told Grasslands News.

The PSAC has negotiated on employees’ behalf, seeking what representatives called a “fair deal.” Marianne Hladun, PSAC-Prairies Regional Executive Vice-President, explained that a fair contract would include a wage that corresponds to the rising cost of basic necessities.

“We tabled our wages in fall of 2022 and our wage proposal was 4.5 per cent per year,” Hladun said last Wednesday afternoon. “There are also issues such as job security and in-creased protections against privatizing and contracting out of public sector jobs.”

Remote work options are another aspect that PSAC feels is important for its members.

“During the pandemic everyone pivoted and those who could, were working from home,” Hladun said. “What we want is for members to be able to request remote work if their job al-lows for it and that not be unreasonably denied. We would like that in the collective agreement because it’s not consistent across the country in how it’s being applied.”

The PSAC have proposed a three-year agreement that would be retroactive to 2021, when the previous agreement expired, and which would extend to mid-2024. The bargaining teams re-main in Ottawa waiting for the federal government to respond.