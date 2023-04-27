A celebration of the arts will take place at the Kipling School Gymnasium next Thursday, as the Student Leadership Council (SLC) once again presents ARTSFEST.

Ashley Dew is the teacher helping the SLC to coordinate ARTSFEST. She says that students will showcase a wide variety of artistic talent at the event.

“About 30 students will be participating in ARTSFEST this year, with over a dozen students stepping into the spotlight with dance, vocal, and piano performances. The audience will be able to relax in a café style atmosphere and take in these performances. Artworks on display that evening will include paintings, sketchbooks, quilting, crocheting, and video pieces.

Artsfest will take place in the Kipling School Gymnasium on Thursday, May 4th beginning at 7 p.m.