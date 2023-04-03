By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

To honour the fifth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos collision, the City of Humboldt is preparing a hybrid tribute of online content and a showing of videos at the Elgar Petersen Arena.

The Thursday, April 6 event is being prepared by the city in conjunction with the families of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos team.

“The Elgar Petersen Arena will be open to the public to come and go as they wish to pay their respects and reflect from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 pm. During this time, a compilation of videos will be played on the Jumbotron for those who choose to attend,” said a news release from the city.

Simultaneously, some videos from the playlist will be published on the city’s Facebook Page and later published on the city’s 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Tribute Page.

At around 4:50 p.m., the approximate time that the tragedy occurred, the bells at St. Augustine Church will toll 29 times.

Mayor Michael Behiel has proclaimed April 6 as 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Day in the City of Humboldt. He encourages all citizens to observe a moment of silence at approximately 4:50 p.m., no matter where they may be.