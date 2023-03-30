On March 28, 2023, at approximately 9:10 a.m.Melville RCMP located a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 10, east of Melville, SK. The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was observed to be unconscious on the driver’s seat.

Officers observed evidence of drug use in the vehicle and entered into an impaired operation investigation. Melville RCMP contacted the Yorkton RCMP Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) for assistance.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle. A search of the driver subsequent to the arrest resulting in officers locating and seizing approximately 1 gram of fentanyl.

Officers obtained a search warrant to investigate the vehicle to gather evidence. A search of the vehicle resulted in Yorkton STRT locating and seizing approximately 0.5 ounces of fentanyl, one ounce of methamphetamine, and evidence consistent with drug trafficking activity including scales, baggies, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Yorkton RCMP STRT charged 30-year-old Lyle Pasiechnik with the following:

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Sec. 5(2) of theControlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking – Sec. 5(2) of theControlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Pasiechnik is scheduled to make his first appearance in Melville Provincial Court on April 17, 2023.