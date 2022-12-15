The Santa Parade and Twinkle Tour have become a holiday tradition for Indian Head residents. This year “Light the Lights” expanded to include additional Christmas-themed activities in the community on Dec. 9 and 10.

On Friday evening, Calling Lakes Choir performed to a sold-out crowd at the Grand Theatre. Festivities continued throughout the town all next day. On Saturday morning, families dressed in Christmas sweaters and Santa hats crowded into the Indian Head Library for a holiday sing-a-long and story time. Erin Lamb played various instruments, including an Irish flute, ukulele, and guitar, while Bruce Neill accompanied her on percussion. This was followed by a visit from Santa, which delighted the children. Afterwards, families went next door to Memorial Hall for a bit of shopping at the Christmas Market.

The Indian Head Museum opened for the afternoon, offering an opportunity to purchase gifts like salt-water taffy or Rockets t-shirts. Free admission allowed visitors to tour the facility or help decorate a Christmas tree that had been donated for the occasion by Carry the Kettle First Nation. A Christmas movie was also featured at the Grand Theatre on Saturday afternoon, with free admission.

In the evening, residents gathered in their front yards or along Grand Avenue to watch the Santa Parade. While waiting for the floats to pass by, they enjoyed free popcorn from the theatre and hot cocoa, courtesy of the RM of Indian Head office.

The celebration concluded with residents taking a self-guided “Twinkle Tour” throughout the community and voting for their favourite holiday light displays.