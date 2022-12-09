On December 7, 2022 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Carnduff RCMP received a report of an adult male breaching conditions of their probation in Alameda, SK.

Officers responded to a residence in Alameda. The male answered the door and the officers told him he was under arrest. The male did not comply and went into the house and retrieved a firearm. An altercation occurred which included the discharge of a firearm by the responding police officers. No physical injuries were reported and the male was then arrested without incident.

After further investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, Theodore Allan Brycks, 67, of Alameda, SK is charged with:

– two counts, attempted murder of police officer, Section 239(1)(a), Criminal Code; and

– four counts, fail to comply with probation order, Section 733.1(1), Criminal Code.

He was scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on December 9, 2022