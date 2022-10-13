Saskatchewan Protective Services Medals presented

We count on them.

When circumstances shatter, and ‘today’ becomes the worst day of our lives, they are the friends and neighbors that are there with us, doing all they can to help.

Last week, six members of the Kipling Volunteer Fire Department were awarded Saskatchewan Protective Service, Fire Services Exemplary Services Medals, in recognition of at least 25 years of service at a Presentation Ceremony held at Government House in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal was established in 2003 “to recognize exemplary long service for individuals working in direct capacity to protect people and/or property and supervisory personnel in the public service sectors who ensure the safety, security and protection of Saskatchewan citizens.”

Those members of the Kipling Fire Department awarded Fire Services Exemplary Services Medals were:

• Fire Chief Ken Nordal

• Deputy Fire Chief Ben Baker

• Captain Robert Lyons

• Captain Darren Szakacs

• Graham Dayle

• Dennis Runions

Fire Chief Ken Nordal says that he and his comrades were both “honoured and humbled” to receive this recognition for something that he says has become an important part of their lives.

“When you first decide to volunteer for the Fire Department, you don’t really think of it as something that you’re going to be doing for a long time. But after you’ve been with the Fire Department for a few years, it becomes part of your routine. You’re committed to it. It’s just what you do.

“And the people that are going out on those calls with you, they become like a family to you.”

He adds that, despite those times when firefighters are faced with tragedy, there is a hope that helps them get through it.

“You see a lot of things when you do this.

Some of those things are really hard to see.

“But if you can be there for someone in their darkest hour, if you can possibly help them to get through it, that’s what keeps you going.”