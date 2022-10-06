The Indian Head Broncs football team soundly defeated the Gull Lake Lions during a Firefly Friday Night Lights game on Sept. 30.

Both teams wore orange socks during the game at McCall Field in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Broncs had also put small orange stickers, shaped like t-shirts, on their helmets. Indian Head Dental sponsored the Broncs’ socks and the Change Makers provided the stickers.

The Change Makers also collaborated with the football team to arrange a pre-game program highlighting Indigenous music and dance. The Hailstone Drummers, led by Bryce Rollinmud, accompanied his sons Silas and Lance as they demonstrated the chicken dance and men’s traditional dance. Later the drummers played a flag song while members of the Change Makers held orange flags featuring the words “Every Child Matters.”

As the football game began, the Broncs quickly progressed toward their goal. The team from Gull Lake only scored one touchdown in the first two quarters and the score was 40 to 7 at half-time.

During the break, Broncs’ player Blake Poelen stepped up to the 20-yard line to attempt a field goal on behalf of Brent Railton, whose name had been drawn in the “Kick to Win” raffle sponsored by TnT Autobody. Poelen’s kick was successful and Railton was awarded the prize of $1,205.

Both teams succeeding in reaching the end zone during the second half of the game but Gull Lake was unable to catch up to the Broncs and the final score was 64 to 32. It was the Broncs final home game and third straight win for the regular season. The team’s next home game date will be determined based on their playoff position later in the season.