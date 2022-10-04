Just after midnight on September 29, 2022, Moosomin RCMP received a report from Manitoba RCMP that a pick-up truck towing a trailer – both of which were reported stolen in Ontario – was travelling westbound on Highway #1.

Officers from both Manitoba RCMP and Moosomin, Broadview and Indian Head RCMP responded as the vehicle travelled west. The truck pulled into a weigh scale east of Moosomin, almost hitting an RCMP vehicle. Two individuals then exited the truck, approached a semi which had been parked at the weigh scale, threatened the adult male semi driver and got inside, driving the semi onto Highway #1. The adult male semi driver was then thrown from the semi, which continued driving on Highway #1. The driver was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

Officers set up a spike belt to disable the semi. As it approached the spike belt, the trailer caught fire. The semi then swerved to avoid the spike belt and came to a stop in the centre median. The two individuals inside were then arrested without incident.

Kyle Duck, 31, of Dundalk, ON is charged with:

– one count, robbery, Section 344(1)(b), Criminal Code

– two counts, robbery, Section 334, Criminal Code

– one count, kidnapping without firearm, Section 279(1.1)(b), Criminal Code

– one count, assault, Section 266, Criminal Code

– one count, operate a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, Section 320.17, Criminal Code

– two counts, mischief over $5,000, Section 430(3), Criminal Code

– one count, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, Section 320.13(1), Criminal Code

– one count, uttering threats, Section 264.1(1)(a), Criminal Code

– two counts, assault with weapon, Section 267(a), Criminal Code

Duck was also arrested on warrants from Ontario.

Brianna Wiebe, 20, from Ontario, is charged with:

– one count, robbery, Section 344(1)(b), Criminal Code

– two counts, robbery, Section 334, Criminal Code

– one count, kidnapping without firearm, Section 279(1.1)(b), Criminal Code

– one count, assault, Section 266, Criminal Code

– two counts, mischief over $5,000, Section 430(3), Criminal Code

– two counts, assault with weapon, Section 267(a), Criminal Code

Both will appear in court in Moosomin on October 4