LUKEY, M. Olive “Mo” – Olive Lukey passed peacefully in her sleep in her home at The Fountains of Mission in Calgary, AB on the 20th day of July, 2022.

As an enthusiastic teacher, Olive’s life was spent pursuing and promoting education. She was as well a great believer in many humanitarian causes.

She will be missed greatly. Olive leaves many family and extended family members as well as the many people whose lives she has impacted.

Olive is survived by her brother, Jack Lukey, of Sherwood Park, AB; and her sister, Joelene Lapchinski, of Winnipeg, MB.

Olive was predeceased by her husband, Bruce Ewen, the love of her life, and the only man to convince her to settle into marriage later in life. Bruce passed many years ago and he was sadly missed by Olive.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Fountains of Mission in Calgary. The philanthropic and humanitarian causes Olive supported were many. Although she loved flowers, anyone wishing to could please consider donations to: The Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Doctors Without Borders, The Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Society.