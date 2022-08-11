Home Melville Advance Melville Advance PDF Edition Melville Advance – August 12, 2022 Melville Advance – August 12, 2022 By Grasslands News Group - August 11, 2022 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Advance – July 22, 2022 Melville Advance – July 15, 2022 Melville Advance – July 8, 2022 Provincial News Two children subject of Amber Alerts in Saskatchewan and South Dakota... Submitted Article - August 10, 2022 Early this morning, Saskatchewan RCMP was advised by their policing partners in the United States that the four individuals who were the subject of... Fatal collision near Bienfait claims life of 18-year old July 19, 2022 Man shot and killed by police on Highway 1 near Belle... July 17, 2022 Heat warning impacts several regions in the province July 12, 2022 Rate review panel recommends two SaskPower increases July 11, 2022 Special Sections Grasslands News Graduation – June 24, 2022 June 23, 2022