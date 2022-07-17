The Moose Jaw Police Service and Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Saskatoon Police Service conduct an independent, external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 27-year-old male after an officer-involved shooting that occurred the morning of July 17.

Around 1:10 a.m. July 17, 2022, Moose Jaw Police Service received a report of a male, who was in possession of a firearm, uttering threats. Moose Jaw Police Service located the male in a car in the Superstore parking lot in Moose Jaw.

For public safety reasons, at the request of Moose Jaw Police Service, RCMP officers redirected the remaining Moose Jaw-bound Safe Ride shuttles coming from Country Thunder to another safe location nearby.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) and Regina Police Service Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team were contacted by Moose Jaw Police Service to assist with this unfolding incident.

Moose Jaw Police Service began speaking to the male. He left the parking lot and drove out of the city, traveling eastbound on Highway #1.

The male pulled over and stopped on Highway #1 near Belle Plaine. RCMP CIRT, Regina Police Service SWAT and Moose Jaw Police Service Tactical Unit arrived to assist. Moose Jaw Police Service Crisis Negotiators continued to be in contact with the male in attempts to verbally de-escalate the situation.

Around 7:00 a.m., the adult male pointed a firearm at police officers. The man did not comply with multiple police officer commands. The police response involved the discharge of a firearm and the man was injured. Police officers with advanced medical training provided immediate medical assistance. The man died at the scene.

A firearm was located and seized by police at the scene.

The family of the deceased man, a 27-year-old from Moose Jaw, has been notified.

When a police-involved incident results in death or serious injury, an investigation is conducted by an external agency. In addition to Saskatoon Police Service conducting this investigation, the Moose Jaw Police Service and Saskatchewan RCMP have requested the Ministry of Justice appoint an independent observer in accordance with Section 91.1 of the Saskatchewan Police Act.

Also assisting with this investigation is the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Because the circumstances of this matter are now the subject of an external investigation, RCMP stated that no further information can be provided.

All lanes of the #1 Highway were re-opened at 5 p.m.