A weekend-long celebration was held at Indian Head from June 24 to 26, with a full schedule of activities to keep residents and visitors busy enjoying the friendly atmosphere of the town. Community groups and individuals stepped up to make the weekend a success.

Organizers chose baseball as the theme for this year’s Indian Head Days, to coincide with the Rockets Baseball Team induction to the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer. The Indian Head Museum hosted several special events to highlight the Rockets’ historic role in the community (see article elsewhere in this issue.)

Indian Head Days began with a boys’ baseball game at Jimmy Robison Field on Friday evening, showing a promising future for the sport. This was followed by an alumni game with players from past Rockets teams. Classic heckling and banter between the players, along with unexpected plays, powerful hits and even a few homeruns prompted enthusiastic cheers from the spectators.

Members of the Indian Head Fire Department were up early the next day cooking pancakes for the community. Later, Indian Head Minor Hockey hosted a lunchtime barbecue.

In spite of high winds and intermittent showers, the parade went ahead as planned on Saturday morning and many people braved the stormy weather to watch. There were over fifty entries from businesses, local organizations, minor sports leagues and other groups. The floats showed creativity and many reflected the weekend’s baseball theme.

The bouncy house games, mini golf, face painting, and other family activities in the afternoon were moved from Dixon Park to the AJM Davies Arena due to the inclement weather. The ball diamonds were busy throughout the day with a slo-pitch tournament. Saturday’s festivities ended with swing dance lessons and a concert by The Bromantics at Memorial Hall. Children danced happily around the hall while adults tested out the new steps they had just learned.

Indian Head Days wrapped up on Sunday with an outdoor service at Indian Head Community Bible Church, followed by the Flatland Cruisers car show. The weather had cleared overnight and people strolled along admiring the new and vintage vehicles lining both sides of Grand Avenue from Dewdney to Water Street.