Softball might be the centerpiece but the 10th Annual Bobby Vargo Tournament also features a wide variety of ways that anyone fortunate enough to be in the Kipling area this Canada Day Long Weekend – can come out and celebrate.

Austin Vargo (tournament organizer) says that this year the event is a three-day tournament which will begin Thursday evening – a change that he says will make for a more relaxed schedule for both fans and organizers.

“The Beer Gardens will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday with the ball games scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with five games being played that evening,” said Vargo. “Other years, this was a 2-day tournament. That typically meant that the people working at the tournament were running most of the time. It also meant that some people watching the games sometimes found the days a bit long. Adding the Thursday evening will mean that the games don’t have to start as early on Friday or Saturday. And hopefully, it will mean that those of us who are working at the tournament might have a bit more time to sit and socialize.”

However, Vargo says that those attending the tournament will find that both Friday and Saturday are a full slate of activities for all ages.

“Friday begins with the Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast (from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.) at the arena. Then the softball games start at 10 a.m. with 19 games scheduled for that day. Kid’s activities be happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. We’ll have Bouncy Castles, face-painting, balloon animals and the Dunk Tank for the kids again. But we’re also doing a ‘Kids First Mobile Summer Fun Station’ this year. That will include things like sack races, three-legged races and a story walk – along with other activities that are geared towards toddlers and pre-school kids,” said Vargo.

“The Beer Gardens will be open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and the Lions Club will be running the Food Booth throughout. At 6:30, we’ll have the Opening Ceremonies, and the Nutrien Ag Solutions Home Run Derby will get under way. Then at dusk we’ll be coordinating with the Town of Kipling to have Canada Day fireworks. Then on Saturday, there’ll be softball starting again at 10 a.m. 16 games are scheduled for that day, with the last games set for 4 p.m.. The ‘Kids First Mobile Summer Fun Station’ will be running on Saturday as well. And the tournament will end with the cabaret on Saturday night,” he said.

Vargo also added that the Skating Club’s ‘Progressive 50/50’ and the silent auction will also coincide with the weekend activities.

“The Skating Club already started 50/50 tickets last week. That draw will happen on Saturday night. And the response we’ve had from sponsors for the Silent Auction has been overwhelming. We’ve gotten some great donations, including some pretty big-ticket items,” he said.

Vargo notes that most of the 16 teams taking part in the tournament will be “playing at home” during the tournament.

“Only one of the 16 teams in the tournament this year has no direct ties to Kipling. And that team is from Carry the Kettle First Nation – which is a neighboring community. We do have a couple of local teams that are made up of younger players that haven’t participated in the tournament before. But the rest are all returning teams, with five teams that have taken part in every tournament we’ve had. There are teams that are just groups of family and friends that have gotten together to make a team. And for some of those teams (including our own) the tournament ends up being a family reunion,” he said.

Vargo says that the community spirit that prevails at the Bobby Vargo Tournament has been part of the event since its inception.

“Bobby was very devoted to his community. So, from the beginning, we wanted this to be about more than just softball. Our idea was that it would be a bit like an old-time small-town fair – with a ball tournament – and a lot of other things surrounding it,” said Vargo.