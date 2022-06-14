During the past weekend, Carlyle RCMP received a report of a teen who was sexually assaulted at the recreation centre in Redvers, Sask. At this time the investigation is in its preliminary stages and we are not releasing any information, including any details about the victim. A suspect has not been identified.

“Its important for us to notify the community of Redvers and surrounding areas about this incident, even in the investigation’s initial stages, due to the serious nature of the report,” says Sgt. Dallyn Holmstrom, Carlyle RCMP Detachment Commander, “The intent of our message is not to cause alarm, but to inform the public so they can take any safety measures and speak with their families about this sensitive and serious subject, as they deem appropriate.”

Resources are available about what is sexual assault and consent here (English only):

– https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/justice-crime-and-the-law/victims-of-crime-and-abuse/sexual-violence-information-and-support