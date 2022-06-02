White Butte RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 13-year-old Jenna Kenny.

Jenna was last seen on May 13th, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m. at a residence near Pilot Butte.

Officers have been actively trying to locate her since then, checking locations where Jenna may have travelled and investigating potential reported sightings of her. Officers are now asking the public for information on Jenna ’s whereabouts.

Jenna is described as 5’0” and 85 lbs with medium length, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and red “Jordan” sweatpants.

Jenna has connections to Regina, Saskatchewan and may have travelled to that community, but this has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information on Jenna’s whereabouts is asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050, your local law enforcement agency, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.