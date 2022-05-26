Two players and coach from Indian Head part of team

Saskatchewan 24 – Manitoba 16

Team Saskatchewan has won the Challenge Cup again against Team Manitoba after two years of the event not taking place.

The two teams battled it out in 9 a-side football on May 23 at Cobra Field in Melville, SK in front of a crowd of supporters for each team.

Team Sask beat out Team Manitoba 24-16 after keeping the lead the entire game.

The game was a showcase between the two provinces.

Team Sask started scoring in the first quarter with a 25-yard field goal from Charlie Broda, from Melville.

Early in the second quarter Owen Woidyla from Indian Head scored a touchdown for Team Sask giving them a 10-point lead. The lead was increased by Broda after a 1 yard touchdown making it 17-0. At the 3:30 min. mark in the second quarter Team Manitoba was finally on the board after a safety giving them two points. Team Manitoba running back Xavier Mowbray from Ste. Lazare managed to score a touchdown late in the second making it 17-8 as the teams headed into the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter Team Sask managed to get another touchdown pushing the lead to 24-8. Team Manitoba got a touchdown and a two-point conversion to make the game 24-16 but not enough to win the game.

Team Sask Head Coach John Svenson said that even though it was a close game it went really well.

“It went very well; we won the game. It was a closer game at the end than we thought it was going to be,” said Svenson.

“It’s always a good rivalry; we’re both trying to represent our provinces and do well and of course, try and win the game. So it was a great game from the fans perspective. For the coaches, it was a little nerve wracking when they became within a two point converted touchdown with just over a minute left. But at the same time, I think, you know, both teams played, played well; there were some exciting plays.”

Svenson said the team did good but struggled a little in the red zone but the defense was spot on.

Team Sask contained players from all over the province including the Southeast corner. Players from the Grasslands area were Wyatt Domoslai (Whitewood), Jake Heisler (Vibank), Kinnda Rienks (Broadview), Owen Woidyla (Indian Head), Charlie Broda (Melville), Jackson Baran (Wolseley), Karl Mikolas (Melville), Ben Johnson (Fort Qu’Appelle), Ty Huber (Melville), Devon Burnham (Summerberry), and Carson Ede (Indian Head).

Coaching Staff from the Grasslands area were head coach John Svenson (Melville), defensive coordinator Craig Geisler (Fort Qu’Appelle), offensive assistant Tim Klein (Indian Head), and defensive assistant Bradley Hein (Melville).

“Thanks to all the committee members and sponsors that helped put this game on because without them, we wouldn’t have been able to do it without their support,” said Svenson.

The Challenge Cup was created as a replacement for the SasKota Bowl, which originally saw Team Sask play against a team from North Dakota. Svenson and coaches from Manitoba created the cup in 2019 as a way to continue to showcase 9 a-side and rural football after the cancellation of the SasKota Bowl.

The 3rd Annual Challenge Cup will be held in Manitoba in 2023.