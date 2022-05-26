Choosing to climb onto the back of a horse (that is determined to remove you from their back) and attempting to stay on that horse for 8 seconds – is an endeavor that demands both passion and dedication.

And as one of the young riders standing behind the chutes at admitted with a grin, “It doesn’t hurt to have a bit of ‘crazy’ in you either!”

But saddle bronc and bareback riding is also one of the many facets of the sporting event known as “rodeo.”

Last weekend, close to 30 young men and women came from as far away as B.C. to take part in the Saddle Bronc/Bareback Development Camp held at the Kennedy Rodeo Grounds.

Cooper Sissons (Grade 9) says that he and his family came to Kennedy from Lloydminster “to learn more about chute procedure, respect, horsemanship and what it takes to be a rodeo cowboy.” Along with learning a great deal Cooper says that, “I met a lot of really cool people here this weekend – and made a lot of friends”.

Calvin Webster (15) and his family drove from Indian Head. Webster says that this is the second such camp he has attended.

“I was at the camp in Moose Jaw two weeks ago and I decided to come to this one too.

“Right now, I want to get on the back of as many horses as I can and learn as much as I can. It’s been a lot of fun!”

Tucker Sharp (20) from Carlyle, recently took part in the College Finals Rodeo in Brooks, Alberta. He chose to come to the camp, even though an injury prevented him from riding.

“I rode bull for three years,” Sharp says. “But riding bulls wasn’t working out. I decided to try Bareback (Bronc). I’ve been doing that for about a year and a half, and I love it!

“My arm is going to keep me out for 9 weeks, so I can’t ride right now. But I wanted to come anyway. You’ve got to be a bit wild to do this – but you’re still an athlete too.

“It really helps when you can come to a camp like this for free. Jim, Jesse and their family are great people.

“And I’ll be back to riding as soon as I can!”

Corbin Boczkowski (17) said that he heard about the camp from one of the other participants.

“I was at the school in Moose Jaw and met Hannah (Leipert). She told me about this. So, I got in touch with Jim (Lawrence) and he said there was still room. It’s a great chance to come and meet people and improve your skills. As of this weekend, I’ve now ridden seven horses.”

Hannah Leipert (17) came to Kennedy from Kindersley to learn more about a sport that she believes will be the right fit for her.

“I ride cows and I thought about bull riding. But it just didn’t feel right. So, I decided to try this, and I’ve been on four horses so far. I really like it.

“I like the community that surrounds this sport too.

“This camp has been wonderful. I’ll definitely be back again! There’s good instruction, good information, good stock and fantastic people here! You can really tell that the family that organized this really loves rodeo and wants to see it continue.”

The event was organized by Jim Lawrence (owner of Prime Time Rodeo) and his family.

Jesse Lawrence works with his father both on the family’s ranch near Kennedy and with Prime Time.

Jesse says that the decision to organize the camp grew out of his father’s desire to find ways of mentoring young rodeo athletes and says that each member of the family has found a way to contribute to that goal.

“My Dad has always been committed to helping grow this sport and encouraging new people to get involved. Everyone in the family wants to be part of making that happen and we all bring a different skill set that we can contribute.

“For example, I have rodeo experience in and out of the arena. I rode bulls in the CCA and MRCA. After I retired 10 years ago, I began working with Dad on the farm and with Prime Time Rodeo.

“My sister Paige is a former Olympic athlete (2014 – Figure Skating) and a coach.

“She can help the participants learn some of the techniques that she used, so they can become better athletes.

“And Paige is married to Richmond (Champion) who is in the middle of a very successful rodeo career and was able to be an instructor here this weekend.”

Lawrence adds that the family also received assistance that helped make the weekend camp possible.

“We also have a number of friends who volunteered to spend their long weekend helping with this.

“And we were fortunate enough to have TC Energy come on board as a sponsor of the camp this weekend. With their support, we were also able to pay for the ambulance, cover some expenses and still make the camp free for participants.”

Richmond Champion (7-time Qualifier at the WNFR) acted as bareback instructor during the weekend. He noted that participants receive a great deal more that information at the camp.

“I’m hoping that the riders who came here feel that learned some important skills and gained some knowledge.

“But if there is one thing that I would want them to remember – it’s this: Rodeo is like so many other things in life.

“You will only get as much out of it as you’re willing to put in. If you do this with purpose – you will succeed!”

Brady Dinwoodie (PRCA Circuit Champion & 2021 CCE Finals Champion) was the instructor for saddle bronc riding at the camp. He hopes that the event might have helped some participants discover their passion.

“There aren’t very many people in the world who can say that they’ve ridden a bucking horse. I’m hoping that everyone who took part had fun and that we lit a spark in some of them this weekend.”