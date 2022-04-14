The Vehicle Equipment Regulations amendment takes effect immediately

You’re now more likely to see blue lights flashing when there is an emergency in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Saskatchewan has amendedThe Vehicle Equipment Regulations to allow more emergency vehicles to add blue flashing lights to their existing lights.



The law goes into effect immediately and impacts:

ambulances and fire-fighting vehicles; and

emergency vehicles that have been designated by a municipality or the Highway Traffic Board to be used in response to an emergency.

“This change is a way to protect the people who care for us in life’s most extreme situations,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan. “When you see blue lights, you pay attention. By improving the visibility, we’re helping keep first responders and other road users safe.”

Emergency vehicles covered under this legislative change are not required to be equipped with blue lights; organizations that wish to incorporate this into their fleet now have the option to do so. Police vehicles, tow trucks, service vehicles and snowplows were already permitted to use blue flashing lights in Saskatchewan.

Remember: drivers must slow to 60 kilometres per hour when passing emergency vehicles or tow trucks stopped at roadside with lights flashing, no matter what colour those lights are.