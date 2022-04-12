Donna and Alvin Bohn of Grenfell are ecstatic after discovering they brought home a $1 million windfall on the March 29 WESTERN MAX draw.

When Donna heard that there was a new millionaire somewhere in Regina, she never considered it could be her.



“I saw that a winner was in Regina – but it didn’t click that I had even picked up a ticket,” laughed Donna. “I thought ‘I’m never going to win’ – but decided to check my tickets like usual before Alvin came home.’”



When Alvin arrived back at their house, he found his wife waiting for him.



“I thought something happened! She was waiting outside for me!” laughed Alvin. “She was hollering, ‘Look at this! Look at this!’”



Using the Lotto Spot! app, the couple checked and rechecked their tickets for 30 minutes before they called in to verify their win.



“I never thought I’d be so jittery,” added Alvin. “I don’t know how often we talked about what we would do if we won, but we didn’t expect it to happen,” he laughed.



The couple plans on using their windfall to finish rebuilding their house after a fire.



The happy couple purchased their ticket from Get It On The Way located at 6887 Rochdale Blvd. in Regina. The couple won by matching the winning numbers for the only $1 MILLION Prize awarded on the WESTERN MAX draw for March 29 — 13, 14, 24, 26, 27, 31, and 47.



Sask Lotteries is the main fundraiser for more than 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups in communities across Saskatchewan. Learn about games, jackpots, winning numbers and more at sasklotteries.ca.