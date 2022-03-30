Hal Arthur, late of Moose Jaw, Sask., ad man, carpenter, gardener and writer, died at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the age of 84. Harold was predeceased by his parents, William Alexander and Edna Lydia Arthur; his brothers, Raymond and Lloyd; and his sister, Gladys. His loss will be grieved by his spouse of 39 years, Nonna Mitchell; his nephews, Bruce, Kevin, Mike and John; his nieces, Beverley and Linda; and his sister-in-law, Emily Arthur.

Harold grew up on the family farm south of Grenfell, and in his early years learned to love the natural world and the creatures that share it with us. His education began in the Arlington School District and then in high school he boarded in Grenfell during the week, sometimes skiing to and from the farm on the weekends. His post secondary education included the Radio and Television Arts program at Ryerson, where he made and kept many friends, including those from the RHO fraternity, that he helped to found.He had a short period in the Architecture program at the University of Toronto, and, after he moved back to Saskatchewan, he completed the carpentry program at SIAST (twice).

Hal learned about the world by seeing more of it than most people ever get the chance to. When he was young, he circumnavigated the globe with his previous spouse, Rosemary Gray Snelgrove, by boat, train, motorcycle, car and bus, with only one or two short hops by airplane when absolutely necessary.

Harold worked in advertising on three continents, and was a freelance journalist and essayist published in magazines that included the Family Herald and Saturday Night. He was single-mindedly devoted to his craft of writing, and he leaves an unpublished novel, short stories and poems as well as his published work. He was proud to have been asked to read a poem to the Moose Jaw City Council when he was declared Moose Jaw’s Poet of the Year.

Hal was a brilliant vegetable gardener, and taught many of his friends the tricks he had learned that helped him produce a bountiful, wild-looking garden without use of chemicals.

He loved trees, and was regretful when, after breaking his hip in a fall two years ago, he had to give up his climbing belt along with his cross-country skis and skates.

Norma was lucky enough to meet him when he lived in Pense in the early 80s, and they bought a little house together in 1985. There is nowhere you can look in the house without seeing his handiwork of shelves, record cabinets, paint and plaster.

Hal was a true conservationist, preserver, and reuser. He never wasted food or anything else, and he recycled everything, sometimes to the amazement of his spouse and friends. He seldom threw anything away. He kept every bit of string that entered the house.

Harold was honest, stubborn and devoted to learning about the world from piles of books and magazines and the daily soundtrack of CBC Radio and CPAC on the TV.

He loved music, especially jazz, and was generous in sharing with others his love of artists like Sonny Rollins, Oscar Peterson and Jimmy Cliff. In his last few days he could not talk or leave his hospital bed, but he was sent on his final journey with his favourite music playing.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Harold’s message would have been this: It is time for us all to be more merciful. Productive compassion for prisoners, poor and displaced people at home in Canada and in the world, and for the species that share the planet with us is what he would want as a gift of remembrance for him.

Harold will be cremated as he wished. Rather than a formal ceremony, friends and loved ones are invited to an informal come and go visit at his home at 923 Lillooet Street West on the afternoons of Sunday, April 10 or Monday, April 11. Musical instruments are cordially invited.