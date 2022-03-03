The annual Winter Festival is returning to Indian Head this weekend.

The event was cancelled in 2021 and residents were instead encouraged to participate in a Front Yard Ice Sculpture Contest.

This year, the free festival will once again be held at Dixon Park on the corner of Grand and Victoria Avenue. The event is co-hosted by the Indian Head Lions Club, which maintains the outdoor rink and basketball court at the park, and the Town of Indian Head.

“Winter Festival is always a fun event; it’s a way to celebrate the longer days and the promise of spring coming soon but also a great way to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors in the winter months,” commented Meagan McEwen, Community Development Officer for Indian Head. “We have a lot of recreation options to keep people active outdoors in the winter but sometimes we forget that when it’s -40!”

All ages are invited to visit the park between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 5 to enjoy outdoor winter fun. There will be wagon rides and families can bring their skates or sleds to use at the outdoor rink or on the toboggan hill. Hot cocoa and a hot dog roast will also be provided to take the chill off, along with craft kits for children to take home afterwards.