Eleven firefighters spend more than three hours on call

On Monday, February 28th the Kipling Fire Department responded to a structure fire on a rural property 12 kilometres south of Kipling.

As Fire Chief Ken Nordal told the Kipling Clipper, the call came in at 10 a.m. and three units with 11 members responded to the call.

“The structure involved was a shop. The fire was put out, but members remained on scene to deal with ‘hot spots’ for some time. Our units signed out at 1:30 p.m.,” said Nordel.

While the building was a loss, no injuries were sustained while battling the fire.

Nordal said that there were some acetylene and propane tanks that had been left in the shop and that those were removed as soon as it was safe to do so.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still being investigated by fire officials.