Members of the public are advised that the Moosomin COVID-19 Testing and Assessment (CTA) site has resumed operations at 502 Park Avenue in Moosomin effective Tuesday, January 3, 2022. COVID-19 vaccination and boosters will continue to be available at the Southeast Integrated Care Centre (601 Wright Road).

Due to a water main break on Monday, January 3, the Moosomin CTA and vaccination site was temporarily closed and relocated to alternate locations. Moosomin town crews worked into the night and were successfully able to repair the water line break, facilitating the re-opening of the Park Avenue location for CTA clients today.

Due to the number of booked appointments, the vaccine clinic will remain temporarily relocated to the Southeast Integrated Care Centre from Tuesday, January 3 to Thursday, January 6, 2022. The vaccine clinic will resume operations at the Park Avenue location next week.

Immunization against COVID-19, including booster doses for those eligible, remains our best defense against the virus and its variants of concern such as Delta, and the Omicron variant, which is extremely transmissible. Appointments can be booked online or over the phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829).