Due to the accelerating spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant in Saskatchewan and Canada, the University of Regina is temporarily shifting to remote teaching and learning to begin the Winter 2022 term. This means they will be instituting a two-week pause to their planned return to primarily in-person instruction. All courses will be delivered remotely up to and including Saturday, January 22.

“The University believes that temporarily moving to remote instruction in the new year is the most effective approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19 on campus and protecting the health of our students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Jeff Keshen, President and Vice-Chancellor. “While we are all eager to return to on-campus, face-to-face teaching and learning, the full university experience will have to wait a little longer to ensure we can come back to the safest, healthiest environment possible.”

Classes will not begin on Wednesday, January 5 as originally scheduled, but instead will commence the next week, on Monday, January 10. Remote learning will continue until Saturday, January 22, with a target date of Monday, January 24 for the return of in-person instruction. The situation will be re-evaluated in mid-January, and updates will be communicated as soon as they become available.

Leading up to Monday, January 10, students should check UR Courses for specific information on the remote delivery of their courses and stay tuned to the University’s website and social media channels for further updates.

Staff members who are not required to be on campus to support essential infrastructure (e.g. campus security, IT support, etc.) and who can readily shift to working remotely are encouraged to do so.