Major donation - Hospitals of Regina Foundation was presented with a donation of $300,000 from: Young’s Equipment, Vaderstad Industries and MacDon Industries during the Canadian Western Agribition. Pictured are (l-r) Dino Sophocleous (HRF), Nigel Jones (Vaderstad), Sean Young (Young’s Equipment), Philip Korczak (Vaderstad).

It is a vital necessity.Yet, its importance is something that many of us would never consider, unless circumstances bring us to a point, where we need it.Dino Sophocleous (President & CEO – Hospitals of Regina Foundation) explains that an “isolette” is this type of necessity.“From our point of view, the hospitals in Regina are vital […]

