Daywalker-Pelletier to meet Pope Francis
A residential school survivor who served as chief of the Okanese First Nation for almost 40 years will travel with a delegation of Canadian indigenous leaders to meet with Pope Francis on Dec. 20. Marie-Anne Daywalker-Pelletier, who received the Order of Canada and the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, has been described as “a true mother […]
