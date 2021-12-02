ER changes - RN Lisa Kell stands in the emergency rooms at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville prior to the renovations that will be running until Dec. 10. While the work is being completed, assistance will be available to help patients find the temporary emergency room at the hospital.

If you are visiting the St. Peter’s Hospital Emergency room in the next couple of weeks, you might notice some temporary changes. Renovations are taking place in the ER and patients will be directed to a temporary emergency room after being admitted.“We are presently replacing countertops within the Emergency Department,” says hospital manager, Lisa Alspach. […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

Previous articleFort Times – December 3, 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR