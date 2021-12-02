Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Temporary changes to Melville ER
If you are visiting the St. Peter’s Hospital Emergency room in the next couple of weeks, you might notice some temporary changes. Renovations are taking place in the ER and patients will be directed to a temporary emergency room after being admitted.“We are presently replacing countertops within the Emergency Department,” says hospital manager, Lisa Alspach. […]
