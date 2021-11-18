Home Fort Times Fort Times News Date set for next year’s Fort Winter Festival
A date has been set for next year’s Winter Festival in Fort Qu’Appelle – Saturday, March 5.”People are hungry for something to happen,” says councilor Connie Wowchuck, one of the town’s representatives on the planning committee, “but a lot of the programming and what shape the festival might take still has to be worked out. […]
