Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Anytime Fitness to open in Melville
There has been discussion regarding Melville’s need for a 24-hour gym for a few years now and it’s now official, ground has been broken. The Anytime Fitness location will be opening in 2022 beside the Howard Johnson off of Prince William Drive and Mall Road.“We moved here 15 years ago and have always been active […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.