Home Fort Times Fort Times News Fort’s ass’t CAO to become new Fort San CAO
Appointment pending Resort Village approval Amy Railton, who was hired four months ago as an assistant to Fort Qu’Appelle’s Chief Administration Officer Victor Goodman, is leaving the position to become the administrator of the Resort Village of Fort San, Grasslands News has learned.“I don’t know exactly when she is coming on board, but I can […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.