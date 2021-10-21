New COVID rules for schools - Students, staff and visitors to Kipling School must now provide a proof of vaccine or negative test to enter the facility. The new rules come as part of Prairie Valley School Division’s new COVID protocols which were introduced last week.

Prairie Valley School Division has announced that a new Administrative Procedure is being implemented requiring all staff members to provide Proof of Vaccination or a negative COVID test (which will be required each week).The new procedure also applies to other individual who are going into PVSD facilities and will be interacting with students for a […]

