Home Kipling Clipper Kipling Clipper News PVSD implements new protocol for proof of vaccine or testing
Prairie Valley School Division has announced that a new Administrative Procedure is being implemented requiring all staff members to provide Proof of Vaccination or a negative COVID test (which will be required each week).The new procedure also applies to other individual who are going into PVSD facilities and will be interacting with students for a […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.