Degenhardts to appear on Family Feud
A local Saskatchewan family will be featured on Family Feud Canada next month. Joe Degenhardt and four of his cousins, whose parents originate from Goodsoil, Saskatchewan, will represent the prairies when their episode airs.Joe and his wife Cindy, who is from Whitewood, currently live in Esterhazy where Joe works as a welder for the Mosaic […]
