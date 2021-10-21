Family Feud Canada - Family Feud Canada host Gerry Dee (left) meets the Degenhardt family during a taping of the game show. Competing with the Degenhardt family is Sheri, Evan, Sarah, Joe and Lynn. The episode featuring the local area family will air Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on CBC.

A local Saskatchewan family will be featured on Family Feud Canada next month. Joe Degenhardt and four of his cousins, whose parents originate from Goodsoil, Saskatchewan, will represent the prairies when their episode airs.Joe and his wife Cindy, who is from Whitewood, currently live in Esterhazy where Joe works as a welder for the Mosaic […]

