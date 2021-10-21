More than 50 men, women and children wearing purple took part in the demonstration in Fort Qu’Appelle on Tuesday against domestic violence.

Charlene Graham, who was shot to death in Meadow Lake last month, is the latest in a series of women from Saskatchewan who have been victims of deadly conjugal violence. Graham, the mother of two children, was murdered as she attempted to run away from her estranged husband who later killed himself. In addition, there […]

