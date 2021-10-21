The MCS SADD Chapter is working hard this year at spreading awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving. This will be the 18th year for the program in Melville. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Sharon Roach (Advisor), Annette Callfas (Advisor), Kenneth Cole, Delaney Alspach (Vice-President), Abby Schicker (Vice-President), Jenna Rathgeber, Sukhman Brar (President), Skylar Eisler, Constable Jason Gnanathayalan (RCMP Liaison Officer). Front Row: Mason Lechner (Treasurer), Jorryn Kreklewich (Secretary), Sawyer Kitch, Shyla Grant, Raeleigh Keller. Missing from Photo: Jerry Carsience & Mikayla Strand.

Melville has one of province’s most decorated SADD chapters Drinking and driving is an epidemic. Despite all the warnings and vigilance by police, the average number of deaths caused by the behaviour continues to outnumber that of homicide in Canada. To take a stand, many groups and causes have been established to spread awareness about […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

Previous articleFort Times – October 22, 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR