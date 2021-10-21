Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News MCS SADD aims to combat drinking and driving
Melville has one of province’s most decorated SADD chapters Drinking and driving is an epidemic. Despite all the warnings and vigilance by police, the average number of deaths caused by the behaviour continues to outnumber that of homicide in Canada. To take a stand, many groups and causes have been established to spread awareness about […]
