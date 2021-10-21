Home Fort Times Fort Times News New ‘Tow Away Zone’ bylaw upsets Mission Ridge
A new bylaw in Fort Qu’Appelle, that now authorizes vehicles parked along the north side of Sioux Avenue to be towed away and impounded, has upset the operators of Mission Ridge Winter Park.In late August council passed the bylaw, 06-2021 which created the tow-away zone below the ski hill. But the ski resort’s business manager […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.