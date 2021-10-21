Mayor Pat Jackson and all councillors took part in the October meeting of Kipling Town Council, which took place on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Reports

The report from the Town Foreman was received, which included the WTP Inspection Report and Lagoon Compliance Inspection Report. Councillor Don Johnson asked if the Lagoon report could be made available to the Moose Mountain-Pipestone Watershed Association. As this is a Provincial report that is readily available to the public, Coun. Johnson was told that he could do so.

Council was pleased with the Leisure Services Report that was received. The report stated that the pool had seen increased use this past summer. The number of individuals taking part in public swimming had increased as had pool rentals. As well, it was noted that 44 per cent of all individuals taking public swimming lessons at Kipling Pool were not students at Kipling School.

While it had been found that keeping the pool open on evenings and weekends had not been profitable, the Leisure Services Manager suggested that an event such as a sports tournament might warrant having the pool open in the future.

A decision was made to proceed with replacement of the diving board and platform for next summer.

It was also decided that Leisure Services Manager Susan Hengen should look into what measures could be taken to improve water drainage on the baseball diamonds.

Community Garden

There was some discussion concerning two proposed locations for the Community Garden.

Council noted that one proposed location (at the end of 3rd Street) was a heavily graveled site. Consequently, a significant amount of soil would have to be brought in for a garden to be viable. Also, it was noted that there was no valve to bring water to the surface at that location.

Discussions turned to the second proposed location (east of the condominiums). It was noted that this second site is a level spot, with a row of trees that could provide a windbreak, relatively good soil and water available beside it. As well, it was observed that this location was quite close for the residents who had expressed interest to rent a community garden plot next year.

Council decided that the Town would move forward with having the Community Garden located at the second site and that 10×10 garden plots would be made available for a rental fee of $25.

CAO Report

CAO Gail Dakue provided a Financial Report in which she noted that the Town remained “on the right side of the line” with revenues above expenditures.

Reports on the September 27th Planning and Development Meeting, the September 28th Southeast Transportation Committee and the October 5th Leisure Services Committee Meeting were received and accepted.

Meeting Guidelines

It was noted that there had been a recommendation made at the Leisure Services Committee Meeting that all individuals attending Kipling Town Council Meetings should be asked to mask and to provide Proof of COVID Vaccination or recent testing.

Council discussed the matter at some length. All agreed that Council would continue to follow provincial guidelines; in-person Council meetings would continue and masking would be required at meetings (since masking within indoor public spaces has been mandated by the Provincial Government).

It was further decided that Proof of Vaccination or recent testing would not be required, unless and until such measures were mandated by the Provincial Government.

New Business

Among the matters brought forward as New Business was the SUMA Southeast Regional Meeting set to take place on Nov, 3rd. Mayor Jackson, CAO Dakue and several councilors indicated that they would be attending.

It was decided that the Kipling Library would continue to be open at an “elevated level”- 25 hours per week as that facility was being very well used.

The issue of the cost for RCMP services was also discussed. It was noted that the Collective Agreement which was close to being completed, would include retroactive pay and increases which could result in a significant rise in the cost of policing services.

It was also noted that SUMA was asking communities to submit letters to Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair regarding the impact this increase would have. Council decided that the Town of Kipling would submit such a letter.

Councillor Makyla Stender removed herself from the meeting as a letter from Jeanie Duke Daku was brought up for discussion.

In her letter, Daku stated that the Active Living Program (intended to improve quality of life for individuals suffering from dementia) which had run in 2019, had been very successful. All participants had seen a marked increase in quality of life as well as a decrease in the risk of falls. Daku went on to request that Council consider donating the Kipling Recreation Center once a week to the program.

After some discussion, Council decided to donate the Recreation Center to the program once a week for a trial period of 6 months (with the understanding that COVID vaccinations and other like measure would take priority should they become necessary). Council and the facilitators for the program would then evaluate the results and decide if the arrangement should continue.

Councillor Stender then returned to the meeting.

Letter to Council

A letter from Kipling Kidcare was then brought forward for discussion. In its’ letter, Kipling Kidcare noted that an increase in the number of children enrolled at its’ facility had resulted in a shortage of space for its’ playschool program.

Council was asked to consider allowing the organization to access either the Recreation Center or the portion of the Professional Building where the Library had formerly been located for use as a playschool.

It was decided that the Professional Building would be the better location for the Playschool (since it is adjacent to the existing Kidcare facility). However, it was decided that playschool facilitators be asked to ensure that the space was cleaned and all playschool supplies stored in a storeroom in the building each day…so that the space could be utilized by other groups.

Moreover, as Kipling Kidcare is a non-profit organization, it was decided that this space would be provided free of charge.