Helicopter pad plans - Contractor John Desjarlais (left) briefs File Hills Chief Edmund Bellegarde, All Nations’ Healing Hospital’s executive director Gail Boehme  and Fort Qu’Appelle Mayor Gus Lagace on the progress of the helicopter pad now under construction at the hospital. A fundraising campaign has been launched after costs have risen 44 per cent from $500,000 to $718,000.

