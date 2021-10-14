Home Fort Times Fort Times News Fundraiser launched as helicopter pad being built
All Nations’ Healing Hospital All Nations’ Healing Hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle has launched a fundraising drive to replenish its reserves which have been depleted to pay for the helicopter landing pad now nearing completion. Construction and site development in front of the hospital has risen to $718,000, about 44 per cent more than the original […]
