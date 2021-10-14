Cooper on Cowessess - Famed American news anchor Anderson Cooper of CNN and CBS’s “60 Minutes” was in Saskatchewan last weekend filming a segment on Cowessess First Nation about residential schools. Pictured with Cooper is Cowessess chief Cadmus Delorme.

International interview – Report on residential schools to air in December or January The cemetery at Cowessess First Nation has caught the attention of Anderson Cooper, the American TV correspondent known for his investigative reports on the show 60 Minutes.Last weekend, Cooper, the primary anchor of the CNN news broadcast show Anderson Cooper 360° as […]

