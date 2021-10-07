Fall camping - Ken Barber relaxes at the Fort campground on the weekend. Even though the park is closed for the season, it continues to accept visitors who want to take advantage of the record breaking autumn temperatures.

The Fort Qu’Appelle campground increased its revenue by almost 30 per cent this year and set a record for the number of campers who used it.Although the park officially closed to seasonal campers on Sept. 12, it continues to accommodate overnight visitors who are still arriving because of the unusually warm autumn weather. “It’s sometimes […]

