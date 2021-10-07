Home PDF Edition Melville Advance – October 8, 2021 Melville Advance – October 8, 2021 By Grasslands News Group - October 7, 2021 » To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Times – October 8, 2021 Herald Sun – October 8, 2021 The Clipper – October 8, 2021 Provincial News SGEU says government must rethink abrupt, inconsistent proof-of-vaccination requirement for liquor... Provincial News - October 5, 2021 A hasty decision by the provincial government has put unnecessary stress on retail liquor store workers throughout the province and created an unfair double... Broadview RCMP arrest Regina man wanted on armed kidnapping charges October 4, 2021 Moosomin man arrested for attempted murder October 1, 2021 Yorkton RCMP investigate escape lawful custody from Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre September 29, 2021 SHA doubles vaccine clinics: Now more options to book online September 28, 2021 Special Sections Grasslands News Fall Ag 2021 September 16, 2021